Astronomy Update

One Man Dead, One Man In Custody After Overnight Shooting In Audubon
AUDUBON, MN -- One man is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Audubon, MN overnight. The Becker County Sheriff's Department confirmed the man under arrest is Michaelray Ericthomas Mason, age 29. Mason is in custody at the Becker…
Creating More Than a Mosaic: How Art is Being Used to Create a Closer Community
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Community members are assembling pieces of glass which will end up as a mosaic inside a Moorhead apartment building. KVRR's Danielle Church tells us why the project is about much more than…
Otter Tail County Becomes First MN County to Raise Minimum Tobacco Age
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- When Diane Thorson began serving as Otter Tail County's Public Health Director in 1978, she said it was common to see county commissioners smoking in the council chambers.…
