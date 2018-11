One Man Dead, One Man In Custody After Overnight Shooting In Audubon

The Becker County Sheriff's Department confirmed the man under arrest is Michaelray Ericthomas Mason, age 29.

AUDUBON, MN — One man is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Audubon, MN overnight.

Mason is in custody at the Becker County Jail.

They are not releasing the name of the man who was killed.

The incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office says the report of shots fired at a residence in Audubon around 4:40 p.m.

Sheriff Todd Glander says there is no threat to the public.

The Audubon Police Department, Audubon Fire Department, Detroit Lakes Police Department, state patrol, and the MN BCA are assisting in the investigation.