College Hockey: UND Producing Impressive Defensive Stats Heading into Western Michigan Series

The Hawks still lead the nation in shots allowed on net per game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey continues to produce impressive defensive stats heading into its date with Western Michigan.

The Hawks still lead the nation in shots allowed on net per game. UND also hasn’t given up more than 24 shots in any single contest this season.

That will be key this weekend against the Broncos, a team sitting 11th in the country in goals per game at 3.60. Head coach Brad Berry says his squad will need to keep a close eye on Western’s offensive weapons.

“Identifying the players on the ice, you got players like Wade Allison, Colt Conrad, Hugh McGing,” Berry said. “Some of those types of players are very good offensively and you have to know that you can’t over handle pucks too much. They’re very good, they’ll strip you and go the other way with it so it’s identifying personnel on the ice at key times of games.”

The Broncos are unranked in the USCHO polls this week after dropping four of their last five games.