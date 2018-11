One Man Injured in Valley City Shooting

Police are searching for suspect in Wednesday night shooting

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a Valley City shooting.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday night shortly after 8:00.

It happened in the northeast part of town.

When police arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a Fargo hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.