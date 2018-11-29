Congressman Peterson Upset With Trump Administration For Closing Northern Border Ports Early

Crossings had earlier been open until midnight, Now Close At 8 p.m. in Roseau and Lancaster

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Collin Peterson is blasting the Trump Administration for abruptly closing two border crossings four hours earlier than before.

Travelers heading into Canada were surprised Tuesday night to learn that the ports of entry in Roseau and Lancaster were locked at 8 p.m.

Crossings had earlier been open until midnight.

Peterson says the early closings are forcing travelers to drive more than an hour to the Warroad and Pembina ports of entry.

Peterson said, “It’s not right and it’s hurting my people.”

He says he is still waiting for a response from the administration.