Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead In Bemidji

According to Police, a Bemidji Police Officer made a traffic stop near the intersection of 30th Street NW and Ridgeway Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

BEMIDJI, MN — One person is dead after an officer involved shooting overnight in Bemidji, MN.

According to Police, a Bemidji Police Officer made a traffic stop near the intersection of 30th Street NW and Ridgeway Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

During the stop the officer confirmed a passenger in the back seat had a felony warrant.

A Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived shortly to assist.

As the passenger was getting out of the vehicle officers noticed they were holding a gun.

The officer struggled with the passenger for control of the weapon.

Both the officer and deputy fired at the passenger.

When emergency medical services arrived they pronounced the subject dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.

They have recovered a weapon from the scene.

The officer and deputy have been placed on standard administrative leave.

The investigation is in the very early stages and more information will be released once the first round of interviews and family notifications have been made.