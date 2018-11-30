Private plane leaves runway at Hector International Airport

The plane was enroute to Fargo from Williston Hector said Airport Authority Exec. Dir. Shawn Dobberstein.

FARGO (KFGO) – A small business-type airplane left the main runway at Hector International Airport in Fargo shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. There were no injuries and no fire according to KFGO News sources.

Reporter Jim Monk says the plane, with two rear engines, left the runway on the north side of the airfield.

The tail number indicates that the 8-passenger plane is registered to a limited liability corporation in Helena, MT.

Airport fire-rescue and Fargo fire responded to the call. First responders were initially told that a plane had crashed and it was unclear what type or size of it was.

Normal airport operations resumed about 30 minutes after the incident was reported. There is no word on how many people were on the plane.