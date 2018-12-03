Three People Detained After Parking Lot Shooting In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MN —  Moorhead police have taken three people into custody for a shooting last night in the parking lot of Hornbacher’s at Azool.

23–year–old Kevin Blocker of New Brighton, Minnesota and 21–year–old Sabrina Marten of Moorhead are being held while investigators determine their role in the shooting.

21–year–old Montonique Mixon of Moorhead was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police were called to Hornbacher’s about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after an altercation between a group of people in a car and a man.

He fired a gun into the car.

A juvenile had superficial wounds and was later released from the hospital.

