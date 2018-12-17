KVRR Kicks Off Holiday Blood Drive With Vitalant

The Holiday Blood Drive with Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, takes place Dec. 17-31

1/2

2/2

FARGO– You can give someone the gift of life this holiday season by doing one simple act, donating blood.

“There is a constant need, not only for daily needs, as in premature babies are being born, surgery, patients, trauma situations, or those battling cancer, and it’s always the blood on the shelf that saves the patient’s life,” Vitalant senior donor recruitment representative Katie Bartelson said.

KVRR is joining forces with Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, for the Holiday Blood Drive.

Vitalant is looking for more than 300 blood donors of all blood types over the course of the next two weeks.

“During the holidays, it’s a challenging time for us because people are busy, your calendars fill up with lots of things to do, but the need is constant, even through the holidays, since there is no holiday for those that are in the hospital,” Bartelson said.

Lavonne and Richard Rustad are living their lives to the fullest because of blood donors in our community.

Lavonne has donated blood more than 100 times.

“It was just you know good experiences,” Lavonne Rustad said. “You feel so good about it so I just kept continuing to do it.”

Her husband, Richard, has a blood disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

Between 2007 and 2010, Richard received more than 70 blood transfusions.

“That’s what keeps other people alive,” Richard Rustad said. “It kept me alive. I know it. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Vitalant is always looking for new donors and donors of every type.

A Vitalant representative says it only takes 5–8 minutes to draw one unit of blood and a single unit can help three patients.

For Richard, who at one point relied on blood donations to survive, urges anyone who can to get out and donate.

“It’s painless,” Richard Rustad said. “Just go do it. Sit back and enjoy yourself.”

Knowing that you are helping save lives, you just might.

Our Holiday Blood drive goes until December 31st.

Blood types O-, A-, and B- are on Vitalant’s high priority list but people of all blood types are encouraged to donate.

Click on the link to set up an appointment.