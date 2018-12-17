KVRR – Vitalant Holiday Blood Drive

KVRR & Vitalant partner for a Holiday Blood Drive

FARGO, ND — KVRR & Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, have partnered for a two week holiday blood drive.

There’s nothing more important this holiday season than helping others in need.

Every day KVRR will highlight another aspect of blood donation.

From how to donate to where your donation goes and how it is helping save lives.

Here’s how you can help:

HOLIDAY BLOOD DRIVE

KVRR AND VITALANT, FORMERLY UNITED BLOOD SERVICES

DEC. 17 – DEC. 31

SET UP AN APPOINTMENT

877-258-4825

WWW.BLOODHERO.COM

Upcoming Blood Drives:

HOLIDAY BLOOD DRIVE

Thursday, 12/20 – Sanford Hospital (New Hospital) 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, 12/20 – Swanson Health Products – 12:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Monday, 12/24 – Sanford Hospital (Broadway North Location) 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Friday, 12/28 – Sanford Moorhead Clinic – 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Walk ins welcome or set up an appointment at: 877-25-VITAL

WWW.BLOODHERO.COM