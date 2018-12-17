KVRR – Vitalant Holiday Blood Drive
KVRR & Vitalant partner for a Holiday Blood Drive
FARGO, ND — KVRR & Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, have partnered for a two week holiday blood drive.
There’s nothing more important this holiday season than helping others in need.
Every day KVRR will highlight another aspect of blood donation.
From how to donate to where your donation goes and how it is helping save lives.
Here’s how you can help:
HOLIDAY BLOOD DRIVE
KVRR AND VITALANT, FORMERLY UNITED BLOOD SERVICES
DEC. 17 – DEC. 31
SET UP AN APPOINTMENT
877-258-4825
Upcoming Blood Drives:
HOLIDAY BLOOD DRIVE
Thursday, 12/20 – Sanford Hospital (New Hospital) 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, 12/20 – Swanson Health Products – 12:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Monday, 12/24 – Sanford Hospital (Broadway North Location) 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Friday, 12/28 – Sanford Moorhead Clinic – 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Walk ins welcome or set up an appointment at: 877-25-VITAL