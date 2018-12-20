Donating Blood: One West Fargo Couple’s Story About Giving and Receiving

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Medical experts say blood donations are in higher demand during the holiday season and one man is doing his part to make a difference.

Donating blood two to three times a year was routine for Tim Mehl.

“But in 2013 it became more personal…we spent a lot of time in the hospital befriending people that had similar illnesses and what not and realized how valuable the blood products are,” said Tim Mehl.

“If there wouldn’t have been people like Tim that have donated, I wouldn’t have it made it through my first round of leukemia,” said Tami Mehl.

But after being told to take a deep breath and fighting her first battle, 5 ½ years later Tami was re–diagnosed with the same cancer.

“Tim pushes me to get a blood test, it’s hard to just push myself to go because of the results,” Tami said.

As a constant supporter and right hand, Tim decided he has more than enough blood and platelets to help others.

“It makes me feel good to do it because I know I can and for me I feel it’s the right thing to do because I’m able to,” Tim said.

He’s donating as many times as he can.

“At times, she’s kind of joked well save some for me. Saturday will be the 21st donation this year…I think you can do 23 max,” Tim said.

Encouraging others to find their purpose, for people that can’t help themselves.

“There’s so many things people can help with and you should just find where your target is or what you’re close to or what’s personal for you and help with that. For me it’s leukemia,” Tim said.

After watching his loved one need something he can so simply provide, Tim is just getting started.

“You need the platelets and you need the blood, and I admire him,” Tami said.

Tim has donated over 100 times and his goal is to reach 200.