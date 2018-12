Driver arrested for DUI in early morning Fargo rollover

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman has been arrested for DUI after a rollover on Main Avenue and 2nd Street in Fargo.

Fargo Police says 36-year-old Susan McAndrew got minor injuries and a passenger was not hurt. McAndrew’s breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .206.