Fargo Police Searching For Missing Woman

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing adult female.

On January 5, 2019, our officers took a report of a missing adult female.

The missing female is 38 year old, Sarah J. Lauinger, of Fargo, ND.

Family has not seen or heard from Sarah since December 26, 2018. Sarah is approximately 5’5’’, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red Carhart jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

If you locate Sarah, please call our dispatch center at (701) 451-7660.