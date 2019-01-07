Police Investigating Unattended Death in Grand Forks

Austin Erickson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Police are investigating after they find a male’s body inside a car in Grand Forks.

Detectives from the Investigations Bureau, the Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Ambulance did a welfare check on a man sitting inside a vehicle on the 1200 block of North 47th Street around 5:30 Monday night.

Authorities say there’s no reason to believe there’s a threat and are not seeking any suspects. The investigation is ongoing and the male’s identity is being held until family is notified.

Categories: North Dakota News

