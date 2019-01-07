Police Investigating Unattended Death in Grand Forks

Icy Conditions Keeping Law Enforcement, Towing Companies Busy
Much of the ice on the road has melted but it doesn't mean drivers are in the clear. In all the years he's been patrolling Otter Tail County, Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Police are investigating after they find a male’s body inside a car in Grand Forks.
Detectives from the Investigations Bureau, the Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Ambulance did a welfare check on a man sitting inside a vehicle on the 1200 block of North 47th Street around 5:30 Monday night.
Authorities say there’s no reason to believe there’s a threat and are not seeking any suspects. The investigation is ongoing and the male’s identity is being held until family is notified.