Astronomy Update

You Might Like
ND Legislature At Work On 2-Year Budget
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ The North Dakota Legislature is set to establish a starting point for state government's next two-year budget. Members of the North Dakota House and Senate's appropriations committees are meeting Wednesday afternoon. The committees will estimate the…
Seventh Grader Wins Geographic Bee at Park Christian School
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Students at Park Christian School are showing off their academic skills at a Geographic Bee. But the competition isn't really over just yet for the winner. One by one students emptied…
Thousands of Kids Need Foster Care in Minnesota & North Dakota
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- For the last few years, social workers have struggled to find families to accommodate a growing number of foster kids. "A lot of those kids are waiting because we don't…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »