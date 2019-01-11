Police Find Two Missing Boys in Moorhead

1/3 Rafael Perez Jr.

2/3 The picture shows what Rafael Perez Jr. was wearing when he was dropped off by the bus shortly before he went missing.

3/3 Richard Torres

UPDATE: Eight minutes after asking for help finding the boys on social media, Moorhead Police announce they have been found.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Police are asking for your help finding two missing eight-year-olds last seen walking in the 900 block of 19th Street South around 3:30 PM Friday.

Richard Torres is 4’6″ inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue letterman’s jacket, jeans and a Thrivent Financial shirt.

Rafael Perez Jr. is four feet tall, weighs 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and pants and a long sleeve black shirt.

Anyone who may know where they may be is asked to call police.