Astronomy Update

Marshall Downing,

A super moon and a lunar eclipse make this an exciting week for the moon.  Planets, on the other hand, are sticking to a similar pattern.

Categories: Weather Blog, Weather Notes
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Introducing the Stratolaunch: World’s Larges...
Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Room Coming...
West Acres Mall Announces New Store to Fill Former...
Astronomy Update

You Might Like

MNsure Sees Record Number of Sign Ups

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - MNsure reaches a record number of sign ups of more than 123,334 in its sixth enrollment period. The exchange says 57 percent of households qualified for advanced premium tax credits averaging $5,520 a year. “Lower premiums, an extended…

MSUM Celebrates MLK Jr.'s 90th Birthday

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- MSUM is celebrating what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 9oth birthday with none other than a party. Instead of birthday cake, this one is celebrating with songs…