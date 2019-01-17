Long Range Forecast 1-16-19

You Might Like
Man Sentenced For Violating No Contact Order
FERGUS FALLS (KFGO) - A judge has sentenced a man to a year and a day in prison for violating a no contact order in a domestic assault case. 38-year-old George Solis made hundreds of calls from jail to the…
Precision Planting's Winter Conference Showcases Latest Farming Technology
FARGO, N.D. -- About 400 farmers from across the Midwest and Canada gathered at Precision Planting's Winter Conference. One farmer, Jason Siegert, reflects on all the changes in the field. "What we've seen in…
Sen. Tina Smith Among Lawmakers Looking to Give Federal Contract Workers Back Pay
WASHINGTON - "I am now a single mother, I lost my husband last year, I bought me a house in the process. Ma'am, I'm worried about how I'm going to pay my mortgage. I…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »