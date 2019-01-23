Missing Mahnomen Woman Last Seen Sunday

TJ Nelson,

MAHNOMEN, Minn. – A Mahnomen, Minnesota woman has gone missing.

White Earth Police and Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office say 37-year-old Jennifer Olson was last seen on Sunday when she left her home for work. She was driving a white 2013 Ford Taurus with Minnesota license plate 452 UXJ. Olson is 5’3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds with green eyes and she was wearing blue scrubs with a Polaris jacket.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact authorities.

Categories: Minnesota News
Tags: , , , ,

