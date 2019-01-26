Elder Couple Found Dead from Gunshot Wounds: Suspected Murder Suicide

Fargo Police responded to 1814 16th Street South

FARGO, N.D. — An elderly man and woman were found dead this morning at 1814 16th Street South from gunshot wounds.

Fargo Police responded around 11 a-m.

Neighbors say there was lots of commotion on the street with all emergency vehicles.

Police say they aren’t looking for anyone else in the case.

It’s still under investigation and they will release the names next week.

Neighbors say the man and woman who lived in the house were both very ill.