Chris Howard

Photojournalist

Chris is originally from West Palm Beach, FL. He was born in the same hospital he ended up working at, Saint Mary’s Medical Center.

Chris worked in the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Medical Center for 2 years before making the move to Fargo in 2017 with his wife Rebecca.

He became a full-time photojournalist at KVRR in November of 2018, after working as a production assistant for several months.

Chris is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, and loves to take cruises whenever he can.