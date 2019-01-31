Long Range Forecast 1-30-19

You Might Like
One Goal of 2.5 Million Meals; Relieving the World of Hunger from Fargo
FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo Mobile Pack partners up with Feed my Starving Children to help volunteers pack meals for kids in need. Take a look at how they are working…
Kids Get Their Hands Dirty at Ed Clapp Elementary's Science Festival
FARGO, N.D. -- Ed Clapp Elementary holds science festival so kids can get their hands dirty and learn about science. Organizers put together a grant for the National PTA and, and the group sent a…
Colorado Veteran Sues Fargo-Based Company for Causing Severe Injuries
FARGO, N.D. -- A Colorado man is filing a civil lawsuit against Fargo–based equipment manufacturer ReechCraft, as well as Wadena-based Homecrest Outdoor Living, for making a product that left him with severe injuries. Craig…
