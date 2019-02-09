Dead Body in a Car Found in the 32nd Avenue Hornbacher’s Parking Lot

FARGO, N.D. — A dead body was found in a car in the parking lot of Hornbacher’s on 32nd Avenue.

Police say a customer noticed a man slumped over in the driver’s seat just after 9 a–m.

The customer knocked on the window and when the man didn’t respond, they called first responders.

The Fire Department said the man was dead in the vehicle.

“We conducted on investigation, didn’t note anything suspicious, it appears it was possibly a medical condition…. family notification is going on right now,” said Sgt. Collin Gnoinsky, with the Fargo Police Department.

Police say they believe it was the medical condition that caused the death, not the cold.