Long Range Forecast 2-13-19

Mayor Michael Brown Discusses Issues Affecting Grand Forks in State of the City Address
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Mayor Michael Brown gave his 17th state of the city address. The theme for the speech was "dotting the I's," and Brown covered the areas of infrastructure, innovation,…
West Fargo Public Schools See Decline in Cyberbullying Incidents
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- As a dad with kids in their teens, West Fargo Police Chief Heith Janke makes sure his home is safe from cyberbullying and online predators. "My daughter may…
Jeremiah Program Celebrates One Year Changing Single Moms' Lives
FARGO, N.D. -- The Jeremiah Program celebrates one year of changing lives in Fargo. The organization's three-story building can house up to 20 single moms and their kids. Every one of the mothers comes…
