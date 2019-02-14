Senate Passes Bipartisan Border Security Plan, President Expected to Declare Nat’l Emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has passed a bipartisan border security plan that would finance 55 additional miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, significantly less than President Donald Trump wanted.

The vote came shortly after the White House announced he’ll sign the measure and immediately announce he’ll use emergency powers to build additional miles without approval from Congress.

The 83-16 Senate vote advances the measure to the House for a vote Thursday night that would send it to Trump for his signature in time to avert another partial government shutdown this weekend. Minnesota Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, as well as North Dakota Republican Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer voted in favor of the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has previously said he opposes the use of emergency powers, said he will support Trump’s decision to use them.

The border security plan is part of a broader $333 billion spending bill.

“From day one, President Trump has made it clear he’s ready to address the crisis at the southern border, whether or not Congress works with him. While Democratic leadership has refused to tackle this issue, I stand with President Trump in favor of funding border security as we head into budget talks for the upcoming fiscal year. As it relates to building physical barriers along the southern border, I met with Tommy Fisher of Fisher Industries today, who believes his North Dakota company could build the wall on time and under budget. I’ve encouraged the President’s team to work with Tommy’s company, and I hope they do,” North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer said.

“We wanted more funding for border barriers in line with the President’s request, but Democrats held that up. At the same time, however, we worked to ensure the agreement keeps the President’s options open, and we will continue to work with him to build the wall,” North Dakota Republican Sen. John Hoeven said.