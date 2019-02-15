Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Hubbard County

HUBBARD COUNTY, MN – Emergency dispatch indicates that a Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect during a pursuit.
The incident happened Thursday night near the Hubbard-Cass County line, south of Nevis, when the suspect is believed to have shot at an officer, who returned fire, before fleeing on foot from the scene.
There are reports the officer was shot.
First responders called for an air ambulance, but the helicopter couldn’t fly because of weather conditions.
