Usher’s House – Monday Morning at 7

6 Plows Hit in SE ND, Fargo Woman Arrested For DUI in One Crash
NORTH DAKOTA - The NDDOT warns drivers about crowding snow plows after six of them have been hit in Southeastern North Dakota in the past two weeks. Plows have been hit by vehicles on near Valley City, Fargo and West Fargo…
Gas Leak Leads To Gas Being Shut Off To 975 Moorhead Customers
MOORHEAD, MN -- Gas service has been turned off to around 975 customers in the Moorhead area. Xcel Energy crews made the decision in order to safely make repairs to the Moorhead area after a snow plow struck and damaged…
Three People Dead & Deputy Injured After Shootings in Hubbard County, Minn.
UPDATE, NEVIS, Minn. - Three people are dead and a Hubbard County Sheriff's Deputy is hurt after a shooting in Nevis, Minnesota Thursday night. Deputies responded to a 911 call of a shooting at a home on the 100 block…
