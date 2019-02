Names of Those Who Died in Nevis Officer Involved Shooting Released

The name of the officer has not been released

NEVIS, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three people who died during a shooting in Nevis, Minnesota Friday.

40 year old Heidi Pierce and 37 year old Candi Goochey of Akeley, both died from a gunshot wound.

34 year old Bryce Bellomo of Nevis died of suicide from a gunshot wound.

The officer involved shooting is being investigated from the BCA.