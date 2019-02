Names Released In Officer-Involved Shooting Near Arvilla Sunday

A Grand Forks man was shot after two deputies stopped to check on a car on the shoulder of Highway 2

GRAND FORKS CO., ND — The man shot after he pulled a gun on deputies near Arvilla on Sunday has been identified.

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office reports 34-year-old Travis Holt was hospitalized, but his condition hasn’t been released.

The Grand Forks man was shot after two deputies stopped to check on a car on the shoulder of Highway 2.

The sheriff’s office says Holt pointed a gun and a shot was fired.

Deputy Lee Mewes and Corporal Chris Hutton are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the state crime bureau.

Holt pleaded guilty last year to assault and violating a protection order.