School Bus Driver Arrested For DUI

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police arrest a school bus driver for DUI after catching him with children on the bus.

Officers noticed signs of alcohol on the driver, 71-year-old Bruce Tweed of West Fargo.

They arrested him after a field sobriety test for DUI with a minor in the vehicle.

Tweed was driving a bus from Valley Bus contracted by J-P-2 Catholic Schools.

The president of the schools released a statement saying in part ” We are grateful that the children arrived here safely, that the citizen notified the authorities, and that law enforcement personnel did their work for public safety. ”