Long Range Forecast 2-20-19

You Might Like
How to Reduce Ice Buildup Underneath Your Vehicle
FARGO, N.D. -- As more snow continues to fall, ice forming under cars could be hurting their ability to perform on the roads. Auto repair shops have seen more drivers come through their doors…
Fire Departments Remind Residents to Shovel Out Fire Hydrants
FARGO, N.D. -- Fire departments want to remind you to shovel out the snow around your nearest fire hydrant. If your fire hydrants are buried under snow, firefighters say there could…
Moorhead Police Searching For Three Runaway Teens
MOORHEAD, Minn. - Moorhead Police is asking for the public's help finding three runaways. 14-year-old twins Thauna and Thabetta Gayetaye are 5 feet 6 inches tall, weigh 130 pounds and have black hair. 14-year-0ld Jalissia Marie-Love Escobedo is five feet tall,…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »