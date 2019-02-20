Moorhead Police Searching For Three Runaway Teens

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Moorhead Police is asking for the public’s help finding three runaways.

14-year-old twins Thauna and Thabetta Gayetaye are 5 feet 6 inches tall, weigh 130 pounds and have black hair.

14-year-0ld Jalissia Marie-Love Escobedo is five feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has dark hair.

Authorities say the three posted a picture to social media last night around 8:00 near where police believe is Carl Ben Eielson Elementary in Fargo. They have also deactivated some social media and aren’t talking with their parents.

Investigators don’t believe they’re in danger, but their families are concerned for their wellbeing. If you know where Thauna, Thabetta and Jalissia may be, call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660.