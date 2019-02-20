UPDATE: Sports Betting Bill Approved By ND House in 2nd Vote

KVRR Staff,

UPDATE: North Dakota’s House has reconsidered and passed legislation to allow legal gambling on college and professional sports.

The bill originally got the support of representatives present but fell two votes short of the 48 needed for approval. The bill was approved by a second vote of 52-38.

A separate bill that would allow gambling on professional sports only was defeated by a wide margin.

North Dakota is one of many states attempting to capitalize on the U.S. Supreme Court’s lifting of a federal ban on sports gambling.

 

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A move to allow legal gambling on college and professional sports betting in North Dakota has come up short in the House.

The bill on Wednesday got the support of representatives present but fell two votes short of the 48 needed for approval.

Four House members were absent.

The measure could be reconsidered before the House adjourns for its midsession break at week’s end.

A separate bill that would allow gambling on professional sports only was defeated by a wide margin Wednesday.

North Dakota is one of many states attempting to capitalize on the U.S. Supreme Court’s lifting of a federal ban on sports gambling.

Backers say sports betting would generate revenue for charities and the state.

Opponents believe it that would cause more gambling addiction problems.

