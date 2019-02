Body Found in South Fargo Home

FARGO, N.D. – Police are investigating after a body was found at a home at 1809 30th Ave S in Fargo.

Authorities say the woman came home from vacation and found the man dead. He was allowed to be in the home and was possibly watching it for the owner. A fire also broke out. Police say they’re not sure how the fire started or how the man died.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.