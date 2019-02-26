Moorhead Police Asking For Help Locating A Missing Teenager

Joe Radske,

MOOREHEAD, MN — Moorhead Police are asking the public for their assistance in locating a missing 14 year old.

Danelle Hope Flores is described as being 4’11”, 125 lbs, brown hair and green eyes.

She has pierced ears and a nose piercing.

Flores was last seen wearing a gray zip hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

She is believed to have stolen a relatives car.

That car is a 2014 Gray Chevy Cruz with MN plates 356XHZ.

If you have information on Flores please call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

