Moorhead Police Asking For Help Locating A Missing Teenager
MOOREHEAD, MN — Moorhead Police are asking the public for their assistance in locating a missing 14 year old.
Danelle Hope Flores is described as being 4’11”, 125 lbs, brown hair and green eyes.
She has pierced ears and a nose piercing.
Flores was last seen wearing a gray zip hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.
She is believed to have stolen a relatives car.
That car is a 2014 Gray Chevy Cruz with MN plates 356XHZ.
If you have information on Flores please call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.