KVRR Roundtable: Competition Heats Up in the Summit League as Season Nears its End

Tournament seeding is being Shaken up in regular season play

FARGO, N.D. — The end of the regular season is near for Summit League Basketball, but the final standings have not yet been set, as most teams still have a game left to play.

KVRR’s Sports team analyzes the different ways the season can play out and what seed each team has the chance to finish with for the postseason.