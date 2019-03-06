East Grand Forks, Moorhead Boys Hockey Chasing State Title On Antenna TV

Keith Albertson will have all the highlights from the Green Wave game tonight at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
Joe Radske,

ST. PAUL, MN –The Class – A Boy’s state hockey tournament is underway this afternoon in Minnesota.

East Grand Forks is the 3rd seed and takes on Minnesota River.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday on Antenna TV   from the Xcel Energy Center.

Moorhead plays on Thursday against the top-seed , Edina.

It’s a tough draw for the Spuds, but they will look to upset Edina at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The state tournament continues through Saturday.

Click here for a link to find out where you can locate Antenna TV on your tuner.

