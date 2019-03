Two Dozen Vehicles Damaged over the Last 24 Hours

It is believed a bb or pellet gun was being used.

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department has taken reports in the past 24 hours of almost two dozen vehicles which have had the windows shattered.

The area the vandalism occurred is generally east of 25th St. Vehicles vandalized were parked in driveways, on the street and in a parking ramp.

If anyone observes suspicious behavior please call the Red River Dispatch Center at 451-7660.

The ability to solve these types of crimes increases with timely police notification.