BCA Investigating Three Deaths on White Earth Reservation

WHITE EARTH RESERVATION, MN — Minnesota BCA is investigating the deaths of three people on the White Earth Reservation.

The bodies were found this afternoon in a house off Highway 34 in rural Ogema in Becker County.

Authorities responded to the house after getting a call reporting a possible incident.

The bodies will be taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for formal identification and autopsies.

BCA officials say no one is in custody but investigators have no information to indicate there’s an ongoing threat to the public.