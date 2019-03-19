Sheyenne, ND – Town of the Week 3-19-19

You Might Like
F-M Visitors Bureau Highlights Local Travel Trends at Annual Awards Luncheon
FARGO, N.D. -- The F-M Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) held their annual meeting and awards luncheon to highlight trends in the local tourism industry. The CVB says the F–M area has been growing…
FM Diversion Gets $750 Million in Federal Funding, Injunction Lift Pending
FARGO, N.D. -- State and local leaders sign a partnership securing 750 million dollars for the F–M Diversion. The goal of the agreement is to get the project done in six to eight years.…
Bison Waiting For Their Shot in First Four Game Against North Carolina Central
DAYTON, Ohio - The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is underway, and North Dakota State is waiting for its shot. The Bison play in the First Four Wednesday night against the North Carolina…
