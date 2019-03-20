Long Range Forecast 3-20-19

You Might Like
Survive and Advance: NDSU Continues Journey in NCAA Tournament
DAYTON, Ohio (NDSU Athletics) -- The North Dakota State men’s basketball team pulled out a 78-74 victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday evening in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.…
NDSU Fans Cheer on the Bison From Fargo
FARGO, N.D. -- NDSU men's basketball is still dancing. The Bison won a 78-74 thriller against North Carolina Central in their first four game of the NCAA tournament and plenty of fans were…
Red River Water Management Board Discusses Projects and Goals
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Red River Water Management Board and the Flood Damage Reduction Workgroup gather every year to discuss the latest plans for managing water. The Red River Watershed Management Board has been holding…
