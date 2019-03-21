Kathryn Gallo

Sports Reporter

Kathryn joined the KVRR team in January of 2018 and is excited to begin her reporting career here in Fargo! She was born and raised in a suburb just outside of Boston, MA. Growing up during a time where Boston won multiple Championships, it didn’t take long before Kathryn became a huge sports fans.

She fulfilled a dream of going to school in California where she attended UCLA to study communications. While in school, she was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to intern at Turner Sports, ESPN, and KNBC-LA to further her experience in sports reporting and production. She developed a passion for journalism and is always excited to hear and share other’s stories.

She loves talking sports and meeting new people so if you see her around Fargo, make sure to say hello! You can follow her on Twitter @kathryntgallo.