Kathryn Gallo

Kathryn joined the KVRR team in January of 2018 and is excited to begin her reporting career here in Fargo! She was born and raised in a suburb just outside of Boston, MA. Growing up during a time where Boston won multiple Championships, it didn’t take long before Kathryn became a huge sports fans.
She fulfilled a dream of going to school in California where she attended UCLA to study communications. While in school, she was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to intern at Turner Sports, ESPN, and KNBC-LA to further her experience in sports reporting and production. She developed a passion for journalism and is always excited to hear and share other’s stories.
She loves talking sports and meeting new people so if you see her around Fargo, make sure to say hello! You can follow her on Twitter @kathryntgallo.
DES MOINES, Iowa (FOX 9) - Minnesota got hot three-point shooting and made free throws late to earn an 86-76 win over Louisville on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Gabe Kalscheur led all scorers with 24 points, including…
FARGO, ND -- The City of Fargo is asking members of the public to sign up and assist in producing one million sandbags. Similar to 2009, a Fargo flood volunteer website allows the public to see where assistance is needed…
MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- Several regional teams are featured in the Boys' HS Basketball Tournament continuing Thursday on Antenna TV. In Class 2A - Perham Yellowjackets takes on Minneapolis North tonight at 8:00 p.m. In Class 1A - Henning Hornets face…