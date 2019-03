Community Supports Little Boys Involved in Drunk Driving Crash Through GoFundMe

Their father, 31-year-old Christopher Devine, was placed under arrest for DUI

FARGO, N.D. – Tessa Wilson, a friend of the boys’ mother, set up a GoFundMe account for seven–year–old Jason and five–year–old Branden Devine.

“As a mom and as her friend, I’m like, what can I do? What can I do? What can I do to help?,” Wilson said. “So this morning I was like, I’m going to start a GoFundMe and I honestly didn’t expect it to take off the way it did.”

Police say the boys were sitting in the backseat while their father, 31–year–old Christopher Devine sat in the driver’s seat and 22–year–old Jacob Larson was in the passenger’s seat.

Devine’s car crashed into another vehicle after 7:00 Saturday night near 13th avenue and University Drive South in Fargo.

Tessa tells us Jason is going through the official steps of being declared brain dead and Branden is stable but in critical condition.

“This could happen to any of our children,” Wilson said. “You know, it’s hard to even just comprehend how she’s feeling but right now, she’s holding up.”

Tessa urges anyone who can to give back.

“Whether you’re North Dakota nice or Minnesota nice, the one thing this community has always been really good at is rallying around those who need help and right now this mom needs all the help she can get,” Wilson said.

Devine was placed under arrest for a DUI.

He is not in custody because he is getting treated for his injuries.

According to the GoFundMe page, their mom is planning to donate Jason’s organs.

“I’m like you’re so selfless,” Wilson said. “You know, in this dark time, you know you’re many mothers’ miracle out there right now. Even though this is your tragedy, she said there was no option this is what Jason would’ve wanted. So, even at seven, this is what he would’ve wanted.”

“Any donations are so appreciated,” Wilson said. “Just the generosity. If you can’t donate just keep that little boy, if you’re praying people, keep that little boy in your prayers because he’s going to need them.”

Money raised will go toward the family’s funeral and medical expenses.

According to Fargo Police, an 81 and 86–year–old were in the other vehicle.

The two declined medical attention.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.