Volunteers Needed: Moorhead Releases Details On Sandbagging

You do not have to call ahead of time, although if you are bringing a group, you can check in in advance.

FARGO, ND — Because of our flood mitigation progress, it’s estimated Moorhead needs 150,000 sandbags for the 2019 flood, a great contrast to the 2.5 million needed in 2009. A huge reduction, but unfortunately, sandbags don’t fill themselves. Moorhead needs your help!

Volunteer Details:

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30 – 9 am to 9 pm

Sunday, March 31 – 12 noon – 9 pm

Monday, April 1 – Wednesday, April 3 (or until we meet our goal) – 9 am to 9 pm

Volunteer Sign Up:

Register online for one (or more!) 2-hour shift

Groups of volunteers are especially encouraged to register in advance

No internet? Sign up through our Call Center at 218.299.5300 during regular business hours

Volunteers will need to sign a waiver. Volunteers ages 14 – 17 can work independently with parent/guardian signature. Bring photo ID. Volunteers 13 and under must work with a parent or guardian present. Waiver forms can be filled out in advance and will also be available on-site.

Location: Moorhead Sandbag Operations Center – 1313 30 Ave S (Moorhead Public Schools Operations Center)

Parking & Transportation:

Park on the west side of the building only, please. Volunteer check-in will be through door #1 on the west side of the building

Volunteers can ride free on MATBUS, which runs all operating hours excluding Sundays. Route 5 has a bus stop at 30 Ave and 13 St S (arriving at :16 and :46 after the hour), and at Belsly Blvd and 14 St S (arriving at :03 and :33 after the hour). Just tell the driver you are on your way to sandbag!

Google Maps can help you plan your trip, or call 701.232.7500 for route information.

More information is available at cityofmoorhead.com/flood, including bus routes for campuses and what to wear.

Flood Call Center 218.299.5300

FARGO, ND — Efforts to fill over a million sandbags will begin Tuesday morning at sandbag central in Fargo, 2301 8th Avenue North.

You do not have to call ahead of time, although if you are bringing a group, you can check in in advance.

Cass County will begin sandbagging on Wednesday at the Cass County Highway Shop at 1201 Main Avenue West in West Fargo.

Below are the locations and contact information.

Details on sandbagging in Moorhead is expected to be released this week.

Fargo Sandbag Central

Location: 2301 8th Avenue North – Fargo

As in 2009, a Fargo flood volunteer website allows the public to see where assistance is needed to ensure the sandbag-filling ‘spiders’ are running at full capacity. The website, www.FargoND.gov/FloodVolunteers, is a tool which can be used both by individuals and groups in deciding when to volunteer. During operating hours, 200 volunteers are needed at all times. When members are ready to register to volunteer, they are encouraged to call the Fargo Sandbag Central Hotline at 701.476.4000.

Fargo Sandbag Central will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26. Operations will continue on a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekday schedule until the one million sandbag goal has been achieved. The City does not anticipate operating Sandbag Central on the weekends at this time.

Cass County Sandbag Volunteers

Cass County Government is seeking volunteers to fill sandbags at the Cass County Highway Shop located at 1201 Main Avenue West in West Fargo between Wednesday, March 27th and Friday, April 5th.

Volunteers are needed both weekdays and weekends. Weekday shifts run from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, March 30th, volunteers are needed from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday, March 31st from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cass County needs between 55-60 people per shift to maximize productivity. Cass County cannot provide maximum flood protection to our rural residents without citizen involvement. We encourage businesses, civic organizations, rural subdivisions, and other groups to support this operation.

Interested volunteers should contact Cass County’s volunteer coordinator, Chip Ammerman at (701) 239-6700.