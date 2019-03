Man Arrested in Wahpeton Stabbing Death

WAHPETON, N.D. – Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in the stabbing death of a man at a Wahpeton apartment.

It happened around midnight Monday at 815 Center Street South.

Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson says a 15-year-old was in the apartment when the man was stabbed. They are related to a woman who was also there.

The man’s name has not been released.