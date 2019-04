Dickey County Flooding Cuts Off Small Town of Fullerton

Around 50 people live in Fullerton

Dickey Co. 8 South of Fullerton/Courtesy: Aimee Teske

DICKEY COUNTY, ND — A small town in Dickey County is cut off by flooding by the Maple River.

Around 50 people live in Fullerton.

This snapshot is of Dickey County 8 south of Fullerton and you can see water crossing the road.

We are told that many roads in LaMoure and Dickey counties are still overflowing with water including an area southeast of Edgeley.

A lot of flooded areas are expected around Oakes as the James River rises.