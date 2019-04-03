Grand Forks Police Investigate Body Found

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) _ Police in Grand Forks are investigating the death of a man found in a parking lot near a park.
Authorities say officers on routine patrol in the area of Bringwatt Park discovered the man’s body about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say they have few details on the victim and the circumstances of his death, but believe there is no danger to the public.
This investigation is active and ongoing, and the Grand Forks Police Department would ask anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact investigators through any of the methods provided below:
Phone: 701-787-8000
E-mail: investigate@grandforksgov.com
Text: Text the word “GFPD” and the tip to 847411 (“TIP411”)
