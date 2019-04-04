Man Arrested In Connection to Mandan Homicides in Traffic Stop in Washburn, ND

WASHBURN, N.D. – A Washburn man has been arrested in Monday’s quadruple homicide at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan.

Police say the owner of the business and three employees suffered gunshot and stab wounds.

Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle from surveillance video. During a traffic stop in Washburn, which is 40 miles north of Mandan, police say they found evidence in 44-year-old Chad Isaak’s vehicle giving them probable cause to arrest him. He was detained without incident and is being held in the McLean County Jail.

Police say they’re not looking for any other suspects.

“The motive is really unknown right now. It was already broken that the trailer park was managed by RJR. We don’t know what the connection with Mr. Isaak,” Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said.

Reporter, “The trailer park where he lived?”

“That’s correct,” Chief Ziegler explained.

Mandan Police says it will continue to make updates as more information comes to light.

Meanwhile, the department has declined to release details of a 911 call that alerted authorities to the killings of the owner of the business and three employees.

Police haven’t said how the victims were killed or suggested a possible motive.

The Associated Press requested audio and a transcript of the 911 call, but police denied it since it’s an active investigation. They did confirm that a Wednesday search in a field about half a mile from the business was related to the investigation.

A combined memorial service will be held for the victims on Tuesday morning at Bismarck Community Church..

Mandan Police will have a press conference at 9:00 and we’ll have the latest on the investigation on KVRR local news at 9:00.