Person of Interest in Custody in Mandan Homicide Investigation

MANDAN, N.D. – Mandan Police have detained a person of interest into a quadruple homicide at RJR Maintenance and Management on Monday.

The department says it followed a lead that led investigators to Washburn where a person was put in custody.

Mandan Police says it will continue to make updates as more information comes to light.

Meanwhile, the department has declined to release details of a 911 call that alerted authorities to the killings of the owner of the business and three employees.

Police haven’t said how the victims were killed or suggested a possible motive.

The Associated Press requested audio and a transcript of the 911 call, but police denied it since it’s an active investigation. They did confirm that a Wednesday search in a field about half a mile from the business was related to the investigation.

A combined memorial service will be held for the victims on Tuesday morning at Bismarck Community Church..

Mandan Police will have a press conference at 9:00 and we’ll have the latest on the investigation on KVRR local news at 9:00.