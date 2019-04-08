Two Men Wanted On Warrants Pulled From Drainage Ditch Near Harwood

FARGO, ND -- Two men who were wanted on warrants had to be pulled from the cold water of a drainage ditch north of Harwood. Cass County Sgt. Tim Briggeman says deputies on four-wheelers rescued the men. He says their core…
FARGO, ND -- There are a number of major road construction projects this year in Cass County. Now you can get an update on each project on one website. Southwest Metro Work Zones has information on which roads are closed and…
FARGO, ND -- Gas prices have hit the highest levels for this date since 2014. AAA says the national average price for regular unleaded gas is $2.74 a gallon, five cents higher than last week. In Fargo the average price is…