Two Men Wanted On Warrants Pulled From Drainage Ditch Near Harwood

FARGO, ND — Two men who were wanted on warrants had to be pulled from the cold water of a drainage ditch north of Harwood.

Cass County Sgt. Tim Briggeman says deputies on four-wheelers rescued the men.

He says their core body temperature was about 80-degrees.

They were checked at a Fargo hospital before they were taken to jail.

One man was wanted for a probation violation while the other man had a parole warrant.

Briggeman says he doesn’t know why the men were in the flood zone.